BCCI to discuss with Rohit Sharma on his white-ball future after World Cup loss

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will discuss with skipper Rohit Sharma and chief selector Ajit Agarkar to come up with the framework for the next four years across formats. According to reports, the central point of discussion will be around Rohit's future in white-ball cricket and grooming the future captain. As per a TOI report, Rohit has already communicated to the selectors his consent to not being considered for T20Is. He last played T20Is for India in their semi-final defeat to England at the T20 World Cup last year. However, Rohit's ODI future holds much doubt, considering he will be 40 by the time of the next World Cup in South Africa in 2027.

"Before the ODI World Cup, Rohit had communicated that he is fine not being considered for T20Is," TOI quoted a source as saying. "The selectors have been investing heavily in youth in T20Is for the last one year. With the T20 World Cup happening in June next year, they are reluctant to deviate from that strategy." "As of now, it seems Rohit will focussing a lot of his energy on the Test format for the next cycle of World Test Championship which runs until 2025," the report added. "Grooming a captain for the longer formats is a key part of the agenda. With Hardik Pandya prone to injury, selectors may look for options in ODIs. "The next major ODI tournament will be the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan, and Team India will play only six ODIs in the next year. Yet, the report confirmed that the board and selectors will plan for ODIs only after IPL 2024 and the T20 World Cup next year. Following India’s five-match T20I series against Australia, which starts on Thursday in Visakhapatnam, India will be playing three ODIs against South Africa next month followed by a two-Test series. The Indian captain is currently 36 and by the time the next World Cup comes in 2027 in South Africa, he will be 40.