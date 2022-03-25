BCCI to not make Yo-Yo test harder for players

In order to look after players' mental health, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) official on Friday said that the Yo-Yo tests, which are conducted for the selection of the team players, will not be made tougher.

Yo-Yo tests are mandatory for Team India players to secure a place in the top 15 but in recent times, many players have failed to clear the test and had to sit outside.

BCCI had recently announced that the players who fail to clear the Yo-Yo tests, will not be allowed to feature in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

"No, we don't have any plans of making the Yo-Yo tests harder for the player, as it is not good for the mental health of the players. A lot of cricket is being played and we can't put unnecessary pressure on our players," a BCCI official told ANI.

Currently, bio-bubble is the main factor of fatigue for the players, which is harming their mental health. Considering this, the board has decided to not put any extra pressure on the players.IPL 2022 will start from Saturday with Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squaring off in the inaugural clash at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

( With inputs from ANI )

