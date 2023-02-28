Ben Stokes confirms IPL participation

England's Test captain Ben Stokes dropped a major update on his fitness and his participation for the IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings. After the match, the English captain stated that he will be playing the IPL and would look to have regular conversations with CSK coach Fleming regarding his body. "I’m going to the IPL. I’ve had conversations with Fleming and he’s fully aware of my body situation. It’s a week-by-week case at the moment." Stokes said.

"Before we get to the Ashes, there's maybe three or four months and we've worked incredibly hard with our physios and medics to get everything right strength-wise. But it's been very difficult out here, especially once the Tests have started, because the games came thick and fast. But it's a good opportunity out in India to get myself into a position that I feel like I don't have to worry about my knee anymore," he added.