Ben Stokes declares himself fit for Ashes, says he is 'in really good place to bowl'

London [UK], June 15 : England Test captain Ben Stokes has declared himself fit to bowl in the first Ashes Test against Australia at Edgbaston.

England have not won the Ashes since a 3-2 home series victory in 2015, as Australia dominated whenever hosts since then with 4-0 scorelines in both 2017/18 and 2021/22.

The Ashes begins on Friday with the first Test at Edgbaston.

The hosts are also charged up by the 'Bazball' revolution brought by skipper Ben Stokes and Test head coach Brendon McCullum, which has seen England win 11 of their last 13 Tests and dominate their opponents with an attacking, aggressive and positive cricket that aims for victory.

"I am not going to sit here and say it isn't a huge honour to lead England out against Australia in an Ashes series," Stokes was quoted as saying by Sky Sports.

"Australia have played some amazing cricket and that reflects on them being World Test champions. I know it's a big deal. I know how much it means to fans and players," he added.

"But the only thing I feel is different is the occasion. We are still going to be bowling a cricket ball, hitting a cricket ball and fielding a cricket ball. Find something that works, don't put yourself under more pressure, or change because the occasion may be bigger," the England Test captain said.

Talking about their last year's results Stokes said what they have done over the last year describes them as a team and individual. With an aggressive mindset, England has amassed impressive victories against opponents like South Africa, New Zealand, India, and Pakistan.

"I think what we have done over the last year is show how we want to play and how we are able to get the best out of the team but also the best out of the individuals. You get asked a lot if we are going to continue to play this way against this opposition, against that opposition, but I think we have made it clear that this is how England play their cricket against any opposition," he added.

The hosts England will be aiming to avenge their 4-0 loss in the 2021-22 season. The Ashes begin on Friday at Edgbaston, with England having already named their starting XI for that first Test.

"It has worked more than it has not so I don't think there is any question around how we are going to go play our cricket, even though it is against Australia. Conditions can dictate how you do that. We will always try and adapt to the conditions but still have that positive mode of going out to have as much fun as possible and always put pressure back on the opposition, no matter who it is. Face the ball, not the man," he added.

