Ben Stokes to Lockie Ferguson: IPL teams to release big buys ahead of mini auction

Defending Indian Premier League champions, Chennai Super Kings, are set to release England all-rounder Ben Stokes in the upcoming IPL 2024 auction in December. Stokes will undergo surgery on his left knee which is set to take two months for recovery. Hence, as per Cricbuzz, the CSK management isn't willing to take a chance on the all-rounder this season.Further in the report, Cricbuzz also reveals that CSK hasn't officially started conversations with Stokes and his team. The report also included a quote from a CSK official, who stated, "We would not consider releasing Stokes if he could be available because he is a big match player, and we hold him in the highest regard. But if he can't make it to the season, we will have blocked Rs 16 crore with which we could buy some quality players. Ben Stokes only made two appearances in the IPL where he scored an abysmal 15 runs with the bat and conceded 18 runs in the one over he bowled in the 2023 season.

Ben Stokes had previously played under MS Dhoni for the Rising Pune Supergiants where he had won the Player of the Tournament award 2017 edition of the tournament. He also had a stint with the Rajasthan Royals as well but did not have much luck with the side. England will play five Tests in India with the final match scheduled to be held from March 7 to 11. Next year's IPL is likely to be held from last week of March till end of May. Meanwhile, another potential release is Lockie Ferguson. Initially bought by Gujarat Titans in 2022 for Rs 10 crore, he was later traded to Kolkata Knight Riders in 2023. Given his injury history, the KKR management is reportedly contemplating his release. There is also speculation about a trade between Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore involving Shardul Thakur and Harshal Patel. However, both the teams are yet to confirm the development. November 19, is the last day for the trade to be completed for the 2024 season. The franchises will have to announce the lists of retentions and releases by November 26. The auction is scheduled to be held at the Coca Cola Arena in Dubai on December 19.



