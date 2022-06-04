Ben Stokes turns 31: A look at top performances by England Test captain

All-rounder Ben Stokes, who turned 31 today, is the second England cricketer after Ian Botham to score over 4,000 runs and take over 100 wickets.

He was born in New Zealand and later moved to England where he has played some memorable knocks for the English National Cricket Team.

Stokes moved across the English Channel with his family after his father was appointed the coach of a local rugby club in UK. While Stokes' family moved back to New Zealand, he stayed back to pursue his dream of becoming a professional cricketer.

Stokes made his debut for the national team on August 25, 2011, against Ireland in the ODI series. He got his first Test call on December 5, 2013, against Australia in the Ashes. Here is a look at the top performances by English all-rounders:

120 against Australia, Perth, 2013-14Making his debut in the Ashes 2013-14, Stokes could contribute only 29 runs to his side in two innings as England suffered a humiliating defeat in the second match of the series. But the Christchurch-born cricketer soon showed his calibre as a Test player.Chasing a mammoth 504 in the Perth Test of Ashes 2013-14, England was down at 121-4 when Stokes took charge of things. Stitching crucial partnerships with Ian Bell and Matt Prior, Stokes took the scorecard forward and smashed his maiden Test ton, scoring 120. While Australia eventually won the match, Stokes gave his side a chance to save the game.

135 against Australia (2019)England needed special innings to win the Headingly Test and keep themselves alive in the Ashes (2019-2020). Chasing a mammoth 359, Stokes displayed extraordinary batting that day. After scoring just 3 of the first 72 deliveries he faced, Stokes suddenly changed gears to launch a lethal attack of Australian bowlers. Stokes finished with 135, taking his side to a historic victory.

258 against South Africa (2016)In a draw as good as a victory, Stokes shone with a quickfire 258 off 198 deliveries. Making the highest score by any number six batter, Stokes stitched a record 339-run partnership with Jonny Bairstow and saved the match for England.

84 not out against New Zeland, ODI World Cup final 2019England had reached a World Cup final after more than three decades and that too in Lord's. The stakes were as high as they could get and the result was equally dramatic. Chasing New Zealand's 242, England was reeling at 86-4 before Stokes and Joss Buttler took charge of things. The duo added 110 runs before Buttler was dismissed at 59.

England needed 46 to win and with wickets falling on one end and all eyes were on Stokes. With two required off the last ball, the contest ended in a tie, making way for the first super over in the World Cup final. But the super-over round also ended in a tie, with both teams finishing with 15 runs.England was eventually declared a winner by the rule of boundary count. Ben stokes' power hitting in the last overs of his 84-run innings proved to be a crucial factor behind England's first-ever World Cup victory.

Rajasthan Royals, Stokes' IPL team in the 2020 season, wished him a happy birthday on their official Twitter account.

"What a sight when he's in full flow! Happy birthday, @benstokes38," tweeted by RR.

England Cricket also tweeted for Stokes on his birthday.

"Happy Birthday,@BenStokes38. Our superman!" they tweeted.

