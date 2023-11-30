Ben Stokes undergoes successful knee surgery ahead of India tour

England all-rounder Ben Stokes underwent a successful knee surgery. The Test captain took to Instagram to announce the update and said that he would move into the rehabilitation stage now that the surgical procedure was complete. Stokes will now race against time to get fully fit ahead of the 5-match Test series against India, which starts late in January 2024.

Ben Stokes had been grappling with a persistent knee problem over the past 18 months. The England Test captain faced chronic tendonitis in his left knee, which not only limited his bowling capabilities but also forced him to adapt his role within the team.The all-rounder's knee surgery is highly important for him if he wants to lead his side from the front during the tour to India in January next year and help his country defend the ICC T20 World Cup title in June 2024 at West Indies/USA.