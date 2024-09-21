India wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant delivered a lively performance on Day 3 of the first Test against Bangladesh. Known for his on-field antics, Pant was seen asking Bangladesh's Najmul Hossain Shanto to reposition fielders during India’s second innings. Surprisingly, Shanto obliged, moving a fielder as suggested by Pant, creating a rare and entertaining moment for both viewers and spectators.

Pant, who was in a positive mood from the start, went on to score a half-century — his first since returning to international cricket after a serious car accident in December 2022. After patiently navigating the early overs, Pant shifted gears, playing aggressively and putting Bangladesh’s bowlers under pressure. In the first innings, he scored 39 off 52 balls, providing India with crucial momentum after losing early wickets.

Along with Pant’s performance, Ravichandran Ashwin shone with a brilliant century, scoring 113 off 133 balls. Yashasvi Jaiswal contributed a gritty fifty, and Ravindra Jadeja added 86 runs. Bangladesh's Hasan Mahmud impressed with a five-wicket haul, while Taskin Ahmed took three wickets, but India posted a challenging total of 376 on a tricky pitch.

India's bowlers dominated Bangladesh's first innings, dismissing them for 149. Jasprit Bumrah led the attack with four wickets, while Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, and Jadeja claimed two wickets each, helping India gain a 227-run lead.

India ended Day 2 in a commanding position after losing three wickets. Pant and Shubman Gill started Day 3 aggressively, guiding India to a comfortable lead.