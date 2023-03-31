Bhuvneshwar Kumar to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad in their first match

Veteran India seamer Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead Sunrisers Hyderabad in their IPL opener as designated skipper Aiden Markram is on national duty with South Africa. The season will start on Friday with defending champions Gujarat Titans taking on three-time winners Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad.

Sunrisers Hyderabad play their opening match against Rajasthan Royals in Hyderabad on Sunday. Markram is in South Africa for the two-match ODI series against Netherlands and will arrive in India only on April 3. The series is vital for South Africa's direct qualification for the ODI World Cup, to be played in India later this year.