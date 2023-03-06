Big rule changes for IPL 2023: Players allowed review for wides & no-balls using DRS

Technology has revolutionised cricket and now in a big change like in the ongoing Women's Premier League, using reviews for wides and no-balls will now be permitted in the upcoming season of the IPL as well.A player may request a review of any decision taken by the on-field umpires concerning whether or not a batter is dismissed, with the exception of 'Timed Out' (Player Review)," the WPL playing conditions said. "A player may also be allowed to review any decision taken by on-field umpires concerning wide or no-ball."

The no-ball review came into the spotlight after Delhi Capitals batter Jemimah Rodrigues opted for it during the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. The episode unfolded during the final over of first innings when Rodrigues took the DRS while facing RCB's Megan Schutt as she bowled her a full-toss on the third delivery and the batter connected a boundary at backward square leg. She thought it was above the waist and took the special DRS which BCCI introduced in the Women's Premier League.