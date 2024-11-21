Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Pat Cummins Confident IPL Auction Won't Distract Australia During Perth Test

Australia's captain, Pat Cummins, has expressed confidence that the upcoming IPL mega auction, which coincides with the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Perth, will not distract his team. The auction is set for November 24-25, during the third and fourth days of the first Test between Australia and India.

Cummins acknowledged that a few players, including Australia’s Dan, are involved in the auction, but assured that it would not disrupt the team's focus. "Most of the guys have been through the auction process before. They understand there's nothing they can do other than wait for their selection," said Cummins.

Australia's assistant coach, Daniel Vettori, will be absent from the Perth Test as he heads to Jeddah for the auction, alongside former players Ricky Ponting and Justin Langer, who are set to miss commentary duties due to their roles as head coaches for Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants.

Despite the overlap, Cummins emphasized that the team’s focus remains solely on the Test match. "We are fully focused on the Perth Test," he added, brushing off concerns about the timing of the auction.The five-match series between Australia and India begins at Perth’s Optus Stadium on Friday.