Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Not sure how ready Thakur is but he's in plans, Rohit says on WTC final

Team India captain Rohit Sharma has confirmed that all-rounder Shardul Thakur would play in the World Test Championship final if India qualifies. He also cheekily added that he’s not sure how ready Thakur would be considering he recently got married.

At a press conference ahead of the third Test in Indore against Australia, Rohit was asked if India would utilise the final Test to prepare for the WTC final in case they win the third game. The Indian captain said, “There is definitely a possibility of that. We have already spoken about it. We need to get the guys ready for it as well. The important one is Shardul Thakur because he comes into the plans for us. I don’t know how ready he is, knowing that he just got married yesterday. How much overs he has bowled. If we get the result that we want, we might think of doing something different in Ahmedabad.”

“It will be a great achievement. (In) the cycle after the last World Test Championship (WTC), the way we have played in certain conditions has been remarkable. Yes, these are our home conditions, but these are some challenging conditions that we are playing in. It is not easy for batters to come out and keep scoring runs consistently," he added.

Shardul Thakur is not part of the Test squad for the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. He has been named to the team for the one-day series against Australia. Thakur, who got married on Monday (February 27) was part of the Indian playing XI that took on England in the rescheduled Test in Birmingham last year.