Boxing Day Test between India and South Africa to be played without spectators

The much-awaited Test series between India and South Africa is set to commence on the Boxing Day (December 26) at the Supersport Park in Centurion. Now the latest buzz is that the first Test will be played behind the closed doors. According to a report in Afrikaans language weekly newspaper Rapport, only some suite holders and delegates will be allowed to watch despite the fact that the government’s current COVID-19 restrictions state 2,000 fans can enter the stadium. The organisers are also waiting if the government updates their restrictions ahead of the Test series.

Virat Kohli-led side reached the rainbow nation on December 16. CSA has booked an entire resort for the visitors to maintain a strict bio-bubble for the series. The series is taking place amid the rising threat of COVID-19 following the emergence of the Omicron variant last month. South Africa has seen a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the past few weeks. The tour itself was earlier in serious doubt because of the prevailing situation but the Boards of both the countries agreed to go ahead with it. On Sunday, Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced that the remaining round of four-day franchise series, the country's premier domestic competition, has been postponed as a precautionary measure over COVID-19 fears.

