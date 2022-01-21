Shardul Thakur's death over cameo powers India to 287 in must-win game

KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant scored crucial fifties as India got to 287 for six in the must-win second ODI against South Africa in Paarl. For the hosts, Tabraiz Shamsi claimed two wickets while Magala, Aiden Markram, Keshav Maharaj and Andile Phehlukwayo got a wicket apiece. South African bowlers failed to get the early breakthrough courtesy of a dropped catch very early in the innings off the bowling of Nigidi against Rahul.

However, it was the introduction of the spin that did the trick for South Africa as India lost a couple of wickets in quick time. After a brilliant partnership in the middle overs, it was Magala who provided the crucial breakthrough. The wickets started falling after that as Shamsi troubled the batters with his superb spin bowling. Thakur, however, once again picked up the pieces and began picking out gaps, getting in the boundaries and kept the scoreboard ticking. Along with R Ashwin, Thakur added 48 runs for the seventh wicket off 38 balls, following up from his unbeaten fifty in the opening ODI, while Ashwin remained unbeaten on 25.

