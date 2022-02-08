Brain Lara and Dale Steyn to miss IPL 2022 mega auction due to COVID-19 restrictions

Sunrisers Hyderabad will be without their high profile names at the IPL 2022 auction. Batting coach Brian Lara and pace-bowling coach Dale Steyn will not be in Bengaluru for the auctions on February 12 & 13 due to IPL’s cap on attendance at the auction. However, head coach Tom Moody will be present in the big day. Sunrisers Hyderabad announced a star-studded coaching staff after Trevor Bayliss stepped down.

Tom Moody, Brian Lara, Dale Steyn and Muttiah Muralitharan will be the key decision makers but due to Covid-19 regulations, not all will be able to join.“The attendance cap definitely won’t allow any franchise to with all the expertise at the auction. Tom will be there for us and we expect Murali to be there too. But Dale and Lara will be available on the phone. We will have a small contingent at the auction,” a source close to SRH told InsideSport.SRH retained just three players ahead of the auction. Kane Williamson will continue as the captain while SRH opted to retain Abdul Samad. With no David Warner and Rashid Khan, SRH will have to go all in at the auction. They are left with Rs 68 Crore and will have to fill 21 players. The auction will take place in a strict bio-secure bubble and participants will have to wear masks in the auditorium at the auction table.