Brendon McCullum gets emotional after he resigns as Kolkata Knight Riders coach

Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum has left the squad with an emotional farewell speech.Brendon McCullum showed his gratitude to CEO Venky Mysore for showing faith in him as a coach and revealed how he had enjoyed his learning in the last three years.“Firstly, Venky a big thank you to you. Three years ago, he took a chance on me as a coach. Since then, it’s been a pretty steep learning curve and I have enjoyed every moment of it. Even the tough times have been pretty big learning curves,” McCullum told in the video posted by KKR on YouTube.

“I love you, boys. I know the seasons don’t always pan out how you want them to pan out. But I loved the effort that all of you guys put in. My style of coaching is not necessarily about cricket, it’s about life and it’s about relationships and giving you guys confidence. I feel like you guys have trusted me to be able to help you out. Whatever happens, my number is here as well. So feel free to give me a call at any stage. I will keep following all your careers and certainly the franchise,” he added.McCullum will start his first international assignment for England against the nation he had played for, New Zealand, in a three-match Test series that starts on the 2nd of June. KKR were unable to give McCullum the perfect farewell as they lost a last-ball thriller to Lucknow Super Giants in an IPL 2022 match at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai but McCullum said he was incredibly proud of the efforts of his players. KKR finished with 12 points in 14 league games in this year's IPL. They were the runner-ups last year.