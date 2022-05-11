Brendon McCullum to resign as KKR coach to take over England job



Former New Zealand captain and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) coach Brendon McCullum is all set to resign as the coach of Kolkata Kinight Riders at the end of IPL 2022. According to a Indian Express report, McCullum informed the KKR players of the development during a recent team meeting. McCullum, part of KKR in the inaugural edition in 2008 when he hit a swashbuckling 158 in the first-ever IPL match, has also played for and coached Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League.

“He informed us that he won’t be part of KKR going ahead as he will be taking up a job as England cricket team coach. He informed us during a team meeting a few days ago,” a KKR insider said the publication. Chris Silverwood left the role in February in the aftermath of their 4-0 Ashes defeat in Australia, with Paul Collingwood named as caretaker. The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) then invited applications for separate Test and white-ball coaches. McCullum will have a series against New Zealand as his first international coaching assignment. England and New Zealand are scheduled to play three Tests at Lord's, Nottingham and Leeds from June 2. McCullum, who played in 101 Tests and was credited with laying the foundation for New Zealand's World Test Championship triumph under Kane Williamson last year during his time as red-ball captain from 2013-16.South Africa's Gary Kirsten had been regarded initially as the leading contender, having led India to the 2011 50-over World Cup before guiding his homeland Proteas to the top of the world Test rankings in 2012.But the former opener could miss out for the second time running, having been overlooked three years ago in favour of Silverwood, sacked after a humiliating 4-0 Ashes defeat in Australia.

