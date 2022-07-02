Bumrah and Co rattle England as hosts trail by 332 runs

The Indians bowlers displayed a clinical effort to polish England's top order at Edgbaston Test. Bumrah after his heroics with the bat, decimated the hosts with 3 wickets to set up a interesting day. The skipper was well supported by Shami and Siraj who chipped with 1 wicket each.

Earlier centuries by Pant and Jadeja allowed India to post a respectable total after losing five wickets for under hundred. In the end Bumrah provided the late flourish by smoking Broad for 35 runs. For England Barstow and Stokes hold the key.