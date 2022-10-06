Bumrah hits back at critics after getting ruled out of T20 World Cup

India pacer Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of T20 World Cup 2022 due to a back injury. The BCCI confirmed the development in an official statement, which also mentioned that a replacement will be named soon. Ever since the news broke, several fans took to social media and bashed the cricketer for being available for his franchise, and missing out on his national duties.

However, Bumrah in a cryptic post on Instagram took a subtle dig against the critics. The pacer shared a picture on Instagram on Wednesday evening, which read: “You will never reach your destination if you stop and throw stones at every dog that barks.” A day after it was confirmed that the pacer won't be taking part in the World Cup, Bumrah had left a message for the fans, expressing his feelings on the lost opportunity."I am gutted that I won’t be a part of the T20 World Cup this time, but thankful for the wishes, care, and support I’ve received from my loved ones. As I recover, I’ll be cheering on the team through their campaign in Australia," Bumrah had tweeted.