Cameron Green likely to miss IPL over workload issues?

Australia head coach Andrew McDonald is concerned about Cameron Green’s workload leading up to Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 and said a decision on the all-rounder’s participation in the lucrative T20 tournament will be taken closer to the event. Australia all-format player Green is expected to garner huge interest from IPL franchises in this month’s player auction after the 23-year-old recently nominated his name for the event.

Speaking to Australian Associated Press Australia head coach Andrew McDonald has stated that playing an action-packed schedule is a concern for every player. "His (Green) overall load in the next 12 months of cricket, is it a concern? Yeah, I think it's a concern for every player," McDonald said. The Aussie coach also revealed that the decision to send Green to the IPL 2023 will be taken afterwards.

We've spoken about it several times. It's hypothetical to see how he's feeling come the end of March. He's got a lot of cricket before the IPL and I'm sure his decision won't be made right now, it will be made later on down the track leading into the IPL. You never know what your body is going to feel like in three months on the back of nine Test matches plus some white-ball cricket of the back end of that Indian series," McDonald added. Earlier David Warner had also warned Green of playing in the IPL stating that spending a lot of time in India from the heat's perspective can be challenging.