Can Mumbai Indians qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs after 7th successive defeat?

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians are on the brink of getting eliminated from the 15th edition of the IPL. With each team playing 14 matches in the league round, Mumbai have already lost half of them. The team has a outside chance if they manage to win the next 7 games and if some other results go their way. It's the first time that a team has gone on to lose the first 7 matches of an IPL campaign. In 2014, Mumbai had lost 5 matches in a row but had still managed to reach the playoffs.

A team needs a minimum of 14 points to qualify for the playoffs. But that isn't enough on its own. While 16 points could be enough to take a team through to the next round, 14 points can be deemed enough if the franchise's Net Run Rate is a good one. MI presently have an NRR of -0.892. Even if they go on to win all of their remaining games, they would need to do that with big margins in order to improve their NRR. While it's not officially all over, there only remain a mathematical possibility for them which will be difficult to achieve looking at the form of the other teams. MI next face April 24 Lucknow Super Giants.