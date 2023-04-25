Candice Warner accuses Cricket Australia of trying to destroy husband David's career

Candice Warner has accused Cricket Australia of failing to support her husband following the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal of 2018, claiming the organisation tried to prevent the veteran opener from representing his country again. There was no support. Basically from when we left the hotel in South Africa, David was wiped,' Warner told The Matty Johns podcast

'There was no Cricket Australia official helping him. There was nothing. It’s like: "Basically you fend for yourself now."'It was basically fend for yourself, see you later. 'Thanks for your services probably, we’re going to do our best for you not to ever come back and play cricket for our country again. 'We’re going to blame you for everything. And that’s what they did.'In November, Cricket Australia passed an amendment to its code of conduct, which was expected to allow Warner to request a review of the sanction. But a month later both were told by the independent panel of code-of-conduct commissioners they were holding firm on the matter. David expressed similar sentiments last year, saying: “The people that were close to me really looked out for me. Within the organisation though, nope. None. “Unfortunately that’s what it was like back then. You were like this washing machine. You’re just rinsed out, recycled, next player comes in.“A lot has changed since then and George Bailey and Andrew McDonald are doing a great job now. You expect the organisation to actually support you.”