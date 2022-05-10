‘CEO involved in team selection’: KKR captain Shreyas Iyer's post match comments sparks controversy

After Kolkata's 52-run win against MI, skipper Shreyas Iyer made a shocking revelation that at times even CEO, Venky Mysore, is involved in the team selection process. The KKR skipper was asked about the constant chopping and changing and he said: “It’s really difficult. I was also in that position once when I started playing IPL. We discuss with the coaches, CEO is also involved in team selection. Baz (head coach Brendon McCullum) goes to the players and tells them if they are not playing. All of them are very supportive of the decision-making. The way they turn up to the ground, each and every individual in the playing eleven, it’s something to be proud of as a captain.”

Shreyas, though, was happy with the convincing win. “The way we played with high spirits and a good vibe, I’m proud of it. The win was comprehensive. The players were charged up to win the game. The previous games have not been great for us. It plays on your mind when you are on the losing side. I’m not satisfied but I want to keep up with the same momentum to come back strong in the other games.” Earlier, at the start of the game, Kolkata made as many as five changes for the game as they brought back Ajinkya Rahane, Pat Cummins, Venkatesh Iyer, Varun Chakravarthy, and Sheldon Jackson. KKR's big win on Monday helped them climb to the seventh spot in the points table and kept them alive in the race to the playoffs.

