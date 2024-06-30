CHAMPIONS!: PM Modi Congratulates Indian Cricket Team on Historic T20 World Cup 2024 Win (Watch Video)

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended heartfelt congratulations to the national cricket team after their triumphant victory in the T20 World Cup, where they emerged victorious without losing a single match. In a video message, PM Modi celebrated the team's achievement, praising their flawless performance that secured the T20 World Cup title.

CHAMPIONS!



Our team brings the T20 World Cup home in STYLE!



We are proud of the Indian Cricket Team.



This match was HISTORIC. 🇮🇳 🏏 🏆 pic.twitter.com/HhaKGwwEDt — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 29, 2024

"CHAMPIONS! Our team brings the T20 World Cup home in STYLE! We are proud of the Indian Cricket Team. This match was HISTORIC," PM Modi exclaimed in a post on social media.

In his address, PM Modi highlighted India's dual triumph in winning both the World Cup and the hearts of millions across the country. "No small achievement that it did not lose a single match," he emphasized, lauding the team's impeccable record throughout the tournament.

"Congratulations to India for this magnificent win. Today, 140 crore countrymen are proud of your fantastic performance," PM Modi remarked in Hindi. "You have achieved a spectacular victory. I congratulate you."

PM Modi's message comes as the Indian cricket team celebrates their historic T20 World Cup victory, marking a significant moment in the nation's sporting history.