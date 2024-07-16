Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Seeks Written Proof From BCCI On Travel Restrictions To Pakistan

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has formally asked the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to provide written confirmation of the Indian government’s decision to deny permission for the Indian cricket team to travel to Pakistan for the upcoming Champions Trophy. This request arises amid concerns that the Indian team may decline to participate, citing security issues. A PCB source highlighted the urgency of the matter, stating, “If the Indian government has indeed denied permission, it is crucial for the BCCI to supply a formal letter to the ICC. We expect to be informed about travel plans at least 5-6 months ahead of the tournament.”

The PCB has submitted a draft schedule to the ICC, which includes all of India’s matches, with a marquee clash against Pakistan set for March 1. The tournament will commence in Karachi on February 19 and conclude in Lahore on March 9, with a reserve day on March 10.BCCI sources have indicated that currently, traveling to Pakistan seems improbable, acknowledging that the ICC is preparing for potential contingency plans should the situation change. “The ICC Management is considering additional costs if matches need to be played outside Pakistan,” the source stated. The tournament will start in Karachi on February 19 and conclude with the final in Lahore on March 9. The final will have a reserve day — March 10 — in case of inclement weather. A few matches will be held in Rawalpindi too.

The latest reports reveal that BCCI officials will speak to ICC on the change in venue to Dubai or Sri Lanka during the next annual conference, if the opposite happens and ICC decides against doing it, Team India could face some repercussions. “In the case of the Champions Trophy, we will do whatever the Government of India will tell us to do. We send our team only when the Government of India permits us to do so. So, we will go according to the decision of the Indian government,” BCCI Vice President Rajeev Shukla said, as quoted by the Hindustan Times. If the BCCI remains firm on its stance of not allowing Team India to travel to Pakistan (and the venues remain the same), they will be disqualified from participating, making Sri Lanka eligible to replace them.



