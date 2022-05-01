Change in captaincy brings out a change in luck as Chennai post 202 after 20 overs

Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed 99 runs off 57 balls, helping Chennai post 202/2 after being put into bat by Hyderabad. The opening pair added 182-for the opening wicket. Gaikwad in the process also completed his 1000 runs in IPL and slammed a 33-ball 50, before falling to T Natarajan on 99. His partner Conway also completed his half-century, which was his maiden in IPL, and returned unbeaten on 85.

Meanwhile, SRH have fielded the same playing XI, while CSK took a bold step and dropped Dwayne Bravo and Shivam Dube. SRH were cruelly left a bowler short after Washington Sundar injured his bowling hand early into the game, and both batters took full advantage of the part-time options needing to bowl 4 overs. It didn't help that Umran Malik's pace largely misfired and the rest couldn't do much to sustain any sort of pressure.