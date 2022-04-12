Chennai register first win of IPL 2022, defeat Bangalore by 23 runs

Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube shared a mammoth 165-run partnership off just 74 balls for the fourth wicket as the duo powered Chennai Super Kings to 216 for four against Royal Challengers Bangalore in Match 22. Uthappa scored a fiery 50-ball 88 while Shivam smashed a breathtaking 95 not out that came off just 46 balls.

However, it was the Chennai bowlers who scripted Chennai's first win as Maheesh Theekshana grabbed four wickets. Coming into this match on the back of four successive losses, the win could just prove a turning point for the four time champions. RCB lost their top-three inside the powerplay. Maxwell came out all guns blazing but in the end the men in red fell short by 23 runs.