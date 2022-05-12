Chennai Super Kings eliminated from IPL 2022, as Mumbai win by 5 wickets

Five time IPL champions - MI were the first team to get knocked out. Four time IPL champions - CSK are the second team to get knocked out from IPL 2022 as MI win by 5 wickets at the Wankhede. MI, chasing a paltry total, were reduced to 33/4 but Tilak Verma and Hrithik Shoukeen ensured that Mumbai face no hiccups in registering their 3rd win of the season. Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Daniel Sams scythed through Chennai's top-order with three wickets in the powerplay, while Jasprit Bumrah and Riley Meredith plucked one each to leave the opposition reeling at 29/5. Chennai kept losing regular wickets to eventually fold for just 97. Sams picked up three wickets while Meredith and Kumar Kartikeya snared two wickets each. For Chennai, skipper Dhoni was the top-scorer with an unbeaten 36.