Chennai Super Kings to appoint MS Dhoni as mentor - Reports

After 13 long years, Dhoni decided to step down from CSK’s captaincy role handing over the captaincy responsibility to Ravindra Jadeja.Dhoni led CSK in 213 IPL matches since the inception of the lucrative tournament in 2008 and under his astounding leadership, the franchise appeared in nine IPL finals and won the title on four occasions (2010, 2011, 2018 & 2021). Now according to a India.com report, Dhoni after stepping down as the captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) ahead of IPL 2022 is more likely to act as an mentor than a player in the final XI.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan explained that Dhoni was considering to hand over the leadership role to Jadeja who has been with the franchise since 2012.“MS Dhoni was thinking about it (handing the captaincy to Jadeja). He felt it is the right time to hand over captaincy to Jaddu [Jadeja]. He feels Jaddu is also in prime form of his career and it is the ideal time for him lead CSK. What will be good for the franchise must be [in the] back of his mind,” Viswanathan told ESPNcricinfo. During the IPL 2022 players’ retention list, Jadeja was retained as CSK’s first choice player for INR 16 crore while Dhoni pushed himself to the second spot with the amount of INR 12 crore. CSK will play its first match against Kolkata Knight Riders on March 26 at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai.

