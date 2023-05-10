Chennai Super Kings win toss, opt to bat first against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 10 : Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bat first against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

CSK would be eager to keep their winning form continue against Delhi Capitals and further surmount their place in the second position in the IPL table. While DC would be keen to register a victory in the best possible way to move to the 10-point mark along with Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni said at the toss, " We will bat first. We have played a few games on this wicket. There are chances of this wicket slowing down. We can't complain about this track. We try to keep it simple. We try to keep reiterating the same thing. Try to accomplish your plan. Try to execute your plans. We have one change."

DC skipper David Warner said at the toss, "Looks a little bit dry. The boys have come out with the right attitude. We had to work on our powerplay batting. Try and execute this wicket as much as you can. Lalit comes in for Msh Pandey."

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): David Warner(c), Philip Salt(w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma.

