Chennai Super Kings win toss, opt to field first against Mumbai Indians in IPL 2023

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 6 : Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to field first against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday.

The second round of the IPL El Clasico is here and both teams would try to claim victory. With a win, Chennai Super Kings will look to move to the second position after their last game against Lucknow Super Giants ended in no result. While Mumbai Indians would also walk into the stadium with a similar mindset as with a victory they will move to the second spot with 12 points.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni said at the toss, "We'll bowl first. A bit of rain is expected, that's one reason, looks like a good wicket and we want them to set a target for us. Every individual has worked well, everyone can show some attention on the field, we've improved every game, and there have been some slip-ups, but we need to finish well. We['re playing with the same squad."

MI skipper Rohit Sharma said at the toss, "Going pretty well, had a couple of good games, just about continuing the momentum. We have some worries, but we've started to do well. It's been challenging to find the right players and the right combinations. We know our strengths and the players who can fit in. Two changes for is - Kumar Kartikeya is OUT, a debut for Raghav Goyal. Tilak Varma is ill, he's replaced by Tristan Stubbs,"

CSK (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

MI (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Nehal Wadhera, Jofra Archer, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Arshad Khan.

