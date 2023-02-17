Chetan Sharma resigns as BCCI chief selector after sting operation video goes viral

Chetan Sharma has stepped down as the chief selector of the Indian team. The decision follows a sting operation by a television channel in which he was seen making some shocking revelations, including a never-heard-before comment that Indian players enhance fitness by taking injections.According to sources in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the beleaguered chairman sent in his resignation to the BCCI which was accepted. A formal communication is expected but there is no immediate indication who will step into the position. Shiv Sundar Das, the selector from East Zone, is likely to succeed.

BCCI's top brass have not taken kindly to Chetan being caught in a sting operation, but this incident could have a long-lasting effect on the relationship between the media, the Indian team, and the selectors. This could be a defining moment in the history of Indian cricket, as it could lead to a new era of transparency and accountability."No player or selector will be comfortable on sharing a cordial relationship even with well meaning journalists after this sting as the trust factor has been compromised," a senior BCCI source PTI on conditions of anonymity.It has been learned that Chetan may be given an opportunity to defend himself, but whether he will be able to face Rohit Sharma or Hardik Pandya is still uncertain. The more pressing question is whether the players would be willing to engage with him.