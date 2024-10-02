Chris Gayle Meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Greets Indian PM With Namaste (Watch Video)

West Indies cricket legend Chris Gayle had the honor of meeting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a landmark bilateral visit to India by Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness. Gayle shared a video on social media expressing his gratitude for the opportunity to greet PM Modi with folded hands. During their meeting, PM Modi presented a cricket bat signed by the Indian cricket team to PM Holness, who reciprocated with a bat signed by Chris Gayle.

— Andrew Holness (@AndrewHolnessJM) September 30, 2024

The Jamaican Prime Minister praised Gayle on social media, stating, "Chris Gayle is not just an icon in Jamaica; he is also widely known, respected, and adored here in India for his cricketing prowess." Cricket was a key topic of discussion between the two leaders. PM Modi highlighted the Indian people's special affection for Jamaican cricketers, emphasizing that the ties between India and Jamaica would grow faster than Usain Bolt. He remarked that, as cricket-loving nations, sports serve as a vital and significant link in their relationship, referencing the legendary fast bowling of Courtney Walsh and the explosive batting of Chris Gayle.

Nicknamed "The Universe Boss", Gayle is widely regarded as the greatest batsman ever to have played Twenty20 cricket. He played a crucial role in the West Indies teams that won the 2004 ICC Champions Trophy, 2012 ICC World Twenty20 and 2016 ICC World Twenty20. He has set numerous records across all three formats of the game. He is the most capped player for the West Indies in international cricket and is the only player to score a triplet of centuries – a triple hundred in Tests, double hundred in ODIs and a hundred in T20Is. Gayle is the only player to score more than 14,000 runs and hit more than 1000 sixes in T20 cricket[4][5] He is also the leading run scorer for West Indies in both ODIs and T20Is and along with Brian Lara the only player to score more than 10,000 runs for West Indies in ODI Cricket. Gayle was the first West Indian batsman to score a double-century in ODI cricket and subsequently in the history of World Cup cricket.



