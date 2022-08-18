Crcketer Yuzvendra Chahal and wife Dhanashree Verma file for divorce?

Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and influencer Dhanashree Verma has filed for divorce in Punjab court as per a ANI tweet. The development comes hours after, The 32-year-old recently left fans confused as Chahal shared a cryptic post on Instagram, after his Dhanashree changed her surname on IG, as per multiple reports. While the timing of Chahal's post coincided with Dhanashree's move to change her name, there are some fans who are expecting some good news.

Breaking: Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and Actor Dhanashree Verma files for divorce in Punjab court. pic.twitter.com/D1kJ0WHili — ANI (@Guinessworld1) August 18, 2022

The action led some to speculate that Chahal and his partner could shortly end the relationship. On social networking, people typically delete their last name to reflect a breakup or divorce. There is currently utter confusion about what is happening between the two. The latest course of events, however, has astonished the fans, and many think that things between the two may not be as they seem.Chahal meanwhile will next be seen in action at the Asia Cup 2022, where India will open their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan on August 28, at the Dubai International Stadium.