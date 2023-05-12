Cricket Australia reduce Big Bash League's 2023-24 season, 17 matches trimmed

Cricket Australia (CA) has brought changes to the forthcoming edition of the Big Bash League (BBL) as the season will be shortened by 17 matches. In addition to this, the board has decided to include a new four-match finals from the 2023/24 season with the best four teams in the points table qualifying for the elimination rounds. The new structure of the competition is in accordance with CA’s extended seven-year deal with Foxtel Group and Seven West Media. This essentially means that the forthcoming season will revert to a 44-game system which includes 40 home and away fixtures apart from the four elimination round matches. However, CA is yet to confirm the structure of the four-match final series and will be decided once the season approaches. Alistair Dobson, general manager of the board, confirmed that the reduction of the games will allow flexibility for the ‘best fixtures’ and ‘world-class levels of cricket’ for players and fans.

"A shortened BBL will allow us greater flexibility to ensure we can deliver the best possible fixture for clubs and fans, while providing a platform that allows players to continue to produce the world-class levels of cricket we've seen over the duration of the tournament," Alistair Dobson was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au. For the unversed, the previous season had a 61-game format with 56 home and away matches coupled with four playoffs and the final. However, with the decline in the average crowds owing to the increased number of matches, the management decided to opt for a ‘less is more’ approach for the upcoming seasons. In January, CA confirmed that the top-tier league will be trimmed down to 43 matches from the 2024/25 season. Notably, the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) format will remain the same, as confirmed by Alistair Dobson."Whilst no changes have been made to the WBBL schedule, it's vital that we make sure the tournament continues to be at the forefront of T20 Leagues as the global women's game continues to evolve at a rapid rate,” he added.