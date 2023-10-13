Cricket officially included in 2028 Olympics after 128 years

The International Olympic Committee's executive board, on Friday, approved the inclusion of cricket sport for 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.The IOC officials had accepted a proposal by LA organisers for cricket to be included as one of five new sports in the 2028 Olympics, said IOC president Thomas Bach after the second day of an executive board meeting in Mumbai.

Along with cricket, four new sports including baseball/softball, flag football (non-contact American football), squash and lacrosse will also be included in the Olympics going to be held in 2028.Earlier this week, organisers of the LA 2028 Games expressed their will to add cricket, flag football, lacrosse, squash and baseball-softball to the event.While speaking about increasing the popularity of cricket in the world, IOC President Thomas Bach said that the Olympic committee will work with ICC and not with individual cricket authorities of any nation.