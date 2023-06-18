Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier all set to kick off with a doubleheader on cards on opening day

Harare [Zimbabwe], June 18 : Cricket World Cup 2023 Qualifier will kick off on Sunday with a double-header where Zimbabwe take on Nepal and West Indies to face the USA.

Zimbabwe and West Indies will back themselves to secure victory in the tournament opener but USA and Nepal are more than capable of producing an upset.

For the hosts, star batter Craig Ervine, all-rounder Sikandar Raza and bowler Richard Ngarava will play a crucial role in their overall success in the tournament.

Ervine has featured in 110 ODI matches for Zimbabwe and he has managed to score 3,035 runs with an average of 32.3 and a striker rate of 75.3. He has three centuries and 18 half-centuries to his name.

Sikandar Raza who made his mark in his debut season with the Indian Premier League outfit Punjab Kings will be looking to use his vast experience in the batting and bowling department.

He has featured in 129 ODI matches and scored 3,764 runs with an average of 36.2 and a strike rate of 84.6. Since his debut in 2013, he has struck 6 tons and 20 half-centuries. With the ball, he has claimed 76 scalps with an economy of 4.92.

On the other hand, Nepal will rely on their bowling department. Fast bowler Kishor Mahato impressed with his skills in recent matches. Spin bowling can also turn out to be a game-changer for Nepal. The spin bowlers include Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, and Dipendra Singh Airee.

In the second match of the doubleheader West Indies possess a star-studded roster. Nicholas Pooran, Alzarri Joseph and skipper Shai Hope will be the players to watch out for.

Pooran has featured in 54 ODI matches and struck 1,633 runs with an average of 36.28 and a striker rate of 96.05.

Hope on the other hand has a bit more experience than Pooran. He has played 108 ODI matches and scored 4,488 runs with an average of 49.9 and a striker rate of 75.6.

In the bowling department, Alzarri Joseph will be the player to watch out for. In 56 ODI matches, he has struck 93 times with an economy of 5.24. His best bowling figure stands at 5/56.

For the USA, 28-year-old batter Aaron Jones will be the player to watch out for in the batting department. While, Ali Khan, who led the wicket-taking chart with 16 scalps, including a stunning haul of 7/42 in the key clash against Jersey, in World Cup Qualifier playoffs will lead the pace attack.

While in the bowling department, the young pacer Richard Ngarava will look to leave his mark in the tournament. In 32 ODI matches, he has picked up 33 wickets with an economy of 5.53.

The top-two sides in the Qualifier will get a chance to feature in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. The Qualifier features 10 sides which include Ireland, Nepal, Netherlands, Oman, Scotland, Sri Lanka, UAE, USA, West Indies and Zimbabwe. These 10 teams will engage with each other in exhilarating ties from June 18 to July 9.

20 games will be played at Harare Sports Club, Harare and the Queen's Sports Club. The remaining 14 matches, will be played at Takashinga Cricket Club, Harare and Bulawayo Athletic Club in Bulawayo.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor