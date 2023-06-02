Cricketer Ruturaj Gaikwad to marry Utkarsha Pawar on June 3

Ruturaj Gaikwad, the star batsman of the Chennai Super Kings, had an outstanding season in the 2023 Indian Premier League. Now, he is embarking on a new journey with his fiancée, Utkarsha Pawar.

Despite being selected as a reserve player, Ruturaj Gaikwad had to withdraw from the World Test Championship final due to his upcoming marriage to Maharasthra all-rounder Utkarsha Pawar. The couple is set to tie the knot on Saturday, June 3. Prior to their wedding, they were captured together during their Mehandi ceremony.

Gaikwad and his fiancée Utkarsha Pawar had their mehendi ceremony on Thursday, June 1. Notably, Gaikwad was in a relationship with Utkarsha, a Maharashtra women's cricketer, and he even brought her to the Narendra Modi Stadium for the IPL 2023 Final.

Ruturaj and Utkarsha Pawar have reportedly been in a relationship for a few years, although there is limited information available about their love story. It is said that Utkarsha is also a cricketer representing Maharashtra, and rumours suggest that her complete name is Utkarsha Amar Pawar. She is a 24-year-old fast bowler born on October 13, 1998, in Pune, Maharashtra.

For the upcoming WTC Final against Australia starting on June 07, Gaikwad was among the three reserve players in the Indian squad. However, Yashasvi Jaiswal has been chosen to replace him. Jaiswal, who showcased impressive performances during IPL 2023, also boasts impressive statistics in first-class cricket.