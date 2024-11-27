CSK Accused of Rigging IPL Auctions? Lalit Modi Levels Serious Accusations Against Team Owner (Watch Video)

As discussions about the IPL 2025 mega auction continue, Lalit Modi, the founder of the Indian Premier League, has made a significant revelation regarding the Chennai Super Kings's owner, the owner of the Chennai Super Kings and former BCCI president and secretary, has been accused of manipulating umpiring decisions. Modi's explosive interview has drawn attention to allegations of fixing during the auction process.

He claimed that during the 2009 auction, CSK owner pressured the removal of Sri Lankan player Thisara Perera from Chennai's list to secure England's Andrew Flintoff for the team. The Chennai Super Kings ended up paying Rs 7.5 crore for Flintoff. Modi stated that he advised other franchises not to bid higher for Flintoff based on owner's guidance.

Additionally, Modi shared insights about the initial planning of the IPL, revealing that Srinivasan was initially uncertain about the league's success. He alleged that Owner colluded with umpires to influence decisions in favor of the Chennai Super Kings, labeling this as "indirect fixing." Modi noted that when their relationship soured, owner accused him of similar actions.

Lalit Modi confirms that Srini Mama used to do umpire fixing in IPL.

Modi further claimed that umpires from Chennai were specifically chosen for CSK matches. Initially, he did not see this as problematic, but upon realizing the implications, he opposed the practice, arguing that it constituted indirect fixing. He asserted that this opposition led to a rift between him and team owner.

The Chennai Super Kings, one of the most successful teams in IPL history with five tournament victories, faced a two-year ban in 2013 due to a spot-fixing scandal, which also implicated the Rajasthan Royals.