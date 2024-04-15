CSK Coach Eric Simmons Gives Major Update on MS Dhoni's Injury After Match Against MI

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowling coach Eric Simmons revealed veteran wicketkeeper-batsman MS Dhoni has been playing through niggles this season. Despite the discomfort, Dhoni played a crucial role in their 20-run victory over Mumbai Indians (MI) on Sunday, April 14.

Dhoni's late blitz of 20 runs from four balls, including three sixes off former India teammate Hardik Pandya, propelled CSK to a competitive 206/4 at Wankhede Stadium. He then donned the gloves for the entire second innings, where MI fell short despite an unbeaten century from Rohit Sharma (100).

While Dhoni has impressed with the bat this season, his limited involvement has raised concerns about his fitness. He has faced only 25 deliveries in six matches, and his reluctance to bat for extended periods, along with a limping gait observed earlier, fueled speculation about an underlying injury.

Simmons confirmed Dhoni is not at his peak physically. "Dhoni is an incredible cricketer," Simmons said after the win. "His calmness at the wicket is invaluable. We use him as a batting template when we bowl at the death. But everyone seems more interested in his injuries than he is. He's one of the toughest men I know. We don't even know the extent of his pain. He just gets on with it, and he's an amazing batsman."

"There are likely some niggles, as we all get with age," Simmons acknowledged. "But when he comes in, he gets on with it. He has the ability to ignore the pain and do what needs to be done. That's the kind of player he is."

Dhoni battled a knee injury throughout IPL 2023, requiring surgery afterward. CSK hopes the current issue is not serious and that their iconic captain can continue his contributions.