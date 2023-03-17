CSK, MI, KKR and DC to buy teams in USA's Major League Cricket

Four teams in the new US-based T20 league, Major League Cricket (MLC) will reportedly be owned by Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise owners. While the inaugural season of the cricket league is scheduled to begin this July, a report by ESPNCricinfo claims three of the current IPL franchises have bought stakes in the MLC. As per the report, Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and Delhi Capitals (DC) will anchor franchises in New York, Texas, and Seattle respectively.

Meanwhile, one of the early investors in the MLC, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are said to be taking charge of the Los Angeles franchise. While Mumbai and Knight Riders run the New York and LA franchises on their own, the Seattle franchise will be run by the Capitals in partnership with Microsoft chief executive officer Satya Nadella. MLC confirmed the partnership in a release on Thursday, revealing the name of the team to be The Seattle Orcas. Alongside New York, Texas, Los Angeles, and Seattle, the other two teams in the MLC will be San Francisco and Washington DC.