CSK suffer blow as pacer Sisanda Magala ruled out for two weeks

Sisanda Magala will miss at least the next three matches of the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2023. The fast bowler injured his finger while taking Ravichandran Ashwin's catch during the recently-concluded match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidamabaram Stadium.Magala bowled only two overs against the Royals and went for 14 runs, without taking any wickets.

Due to these injuries, the head coach said that CSK are working on thin resources. "For us again, it's losing another player - that's two games in a row - and we're already pretty thin, so we'd like it (injuries) to stop. Magala's hand was split, unfortunately, so he was unable to bowl those last two overs. And the same with Deepak Chahar in the last game, so we're operating on pretty thin resources. But we're not the only team to have that," he added. CSK will play three matches in the next two weeks.Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings in a high-voltage match of IPL 2023 on Wednesday. In the match played at CSK's home ground, MA Chidambaram stadium, RR beat the MS Dhoni-led team by 3 runs. The match was an absolute nail-biter as it went down the wire.