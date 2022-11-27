CWCSL Standings: India remain at top, New Zealand move up to 3rd spot after rain abandons 2nd ODI

Dubai, Nov 27 India continued to be at the top of the Cricket World Cup Super League (CWCSL) standings while hosts New Zealand moved one spot up to the third on Sunday after rain played spoilsport and the second ODI of the three-match series between the two teams was called off in Hamilton after a lengthy delay.

The match began under gloomy skies and a threat of rain but it stayed away for the toss to happen. Hosts New Zealand opted to bowl first and India openers Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill started cautiously before the rain disrupted their innings on 22/0 in the fifth over.

A long delay ensued with the rain threatening to overpower at every inspection. Finally, the play resumed after nearly three and half hours, reduced to 29-overs-a-side.

The long break brought Dhawan's downfall as Matt Henry removed him on the second ball after the resumption. Suryakumar Yadav joined Gill in the middle and together the duo began accelerating with Gill approaching his second half-century of the series. However, the rain returned again, forcing the players off the field and it refused to relent and the game was finally called off

The abandonment meant New Zealand and India shared five points each on the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League Standings.

India, who will qualify automatically for the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023, on the account of being the tournament hosts, are at the top with 134 points while New Zealand are now third in the standings with 125 points, just below England.

New Zealand continue to lead the three-match series 1-0 and a win for them in the third and final ODI in Christchurch on November 30, would see them jump from third to the top of the CWCSL table.

Notably, each team earns 10 points for a win, five for a tie/no result/abandoned match, and zero for a loss.

The top eight teams will get a direct entry to the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023. The remaining teams will have to play in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Qualifier along with five associate teams. Two teams from the qualifying tournament will then progress to the World Cup.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor