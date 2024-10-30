Danni Wyatt-Hodge Traded to Royal Challengers Bengaluru from UP Warriorz Ahead of 2025 WPL

England opener Danni Wyatt-Hodge has been traded to Royal Challengers Bengaluru from UP Warriorz ahead of the 2025 Women’s Premier League (WPL). The 33-year-old was signed by the Warriorz for INR 30 lakhs during the WPL 2024 auction but did not feature for the UP franchise, which finished fourth in the five-team league.

Wyatt-Hodge has played 164 T20I matches and scored 2,979 runs at a strike rate of 127.85. Her record includes 16 half-centuries and two centuries, making her a valuable addition to RCB-W’s squad as they aim to defend their title.

 

