David Miller apologizes to his former franchise Rajasthan Royals after his last over heroics in Qualifier 1

David Miller played a match winning innings in the first qualifier against Rajasthan Royals to power his team in their first ever IPL finals. Miller played a ballistic knock of 68 from 38 balls and captain Hardik Pandya’s 40 off 27 balls guided debutants Gujarat Titans to a seven-wicket win which looked unlikely at one stage. Post his heroics the South African batsman has now apologized to his former franchise in Twitter. For the unversed, Miller was part of the Royals team for three years before being released ahead of the mega auction. Royals had bid for the Proteas batsman but they lost the bidding war to Gujarat Titans.

Miller struck five sixes, including three in the final over when 17 runs were needed in a thrilling chase of 189 as Gujarat Titans became the 3rd team to reach the final in their debut season.Talking about the star of the GT’s victory David Miller, who was a part of the Rajasthan Royals team last year, has emerged as a match-winner for the Titans, Hardik said, “It kind of shows that if you show love and importance to a particular player, he can flourish and how! A lot of people counted David Miller out, but for us, he was a match-winner from the time we bought him in the auction. It was important to give him that importance, and clarity of what we expect from him. If he fails, it’s okay, it’s just a game”