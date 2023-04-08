David Warner completes 6,000 runs in IPL, becomes first overseas player to do so

Guwahati (Assam) [India], April 8 : Australia and Delhi Capitals opener David Warner completed 6,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday, becoming the first overseas player and third overall player to reach the milestone.

Warner accomplished this landmark during his side's match against Rajasthan Royals at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.

In the match, during a chase of 200 runs, Warner scored 65 off 55 balls. His knock consisted of seven boundaries. He was trapped lbw by Yuzvendra Chahal in the 19th over. It was his 57th half-century in IPL but it did not help his side in winning the match.

With this knock, in 165 matches, he has scored 6,039 runs at an average of 42.23 and a strike rate of 139.95. He has scored four centuries and 57 half-centuries in the league, with the best score of 126.

He is the third-highest run-scorer in the league's history. He is behind star India and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter Virat Kohli, who has scored 6,727 runs in 225 matches at an average of 36.55 with five tons and 45 fifties and Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan, currently representing Punjab Kings in the tournament. This Delhi southpaw has scored 6,370 IPL runs in 208 matches at an average of 35.58 with two centuries and 48 fifties.

Other notable run-scorers behind Warner are, India and Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma (5,893 runs in 229 matches at an average of 30.22 with one ton and 40 fifties) and India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) middle-order veteran Suresh Raina (5,528 runs in 205 matches at an average of 32.51 with one century and 39 fifties)

Coming to the match, DC have registered their third straight loss to the tournament, losing to RR by 57 runs.

Put to bat first by DC, RR scored 199/4 in their 20 overs. A 98-run stand between openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler helped RR reach a big score. Yashasvi scored 60 off 31 balls, consisting of 11 fours and a six. Buttler scored 79 in 51 balls, consisting of 11 fours and a six. Shimron Hetmyer (39* in 21 balls) played a quick cameo in the end.

Mukesh Kumar (2/36) was the pick of the bowlers for DC, while Kuldeep Yadav and Rovman Powell also got a wicket.

In chase of 200 runs, DC was reduced to 38/3 at the end of their powerplay. A 64-run stand between Lalit Yadav (38 off 24 balls) and David Warner gave DC some hope, but Yuzvendra Chahal (3/27) and Trent Boult (3/29) were too good for DC to handle. The visitors finished at 142/9 in 20 overs.

Ravichandran Ashwin got two wickets while Sandeep Sharma got one as well.

Yashasvi's knock earned him the 'Player of the Match' title.

Brief Scores: RR: 199/4 (Jos Buttler 79, Yashasvi Jaiswal 60, Mukesh Kumar 2/36) beat DC: 142/9 (David Warner 65, Lalit Yadav 38, Yuzvendra Chahal 3/27) by 57 runs.

