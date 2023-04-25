David Warner fined Rs 12 lakhs for slow over-rate against Hyderabad

Delhi Capitals captain David Warner has been fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during their IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here.Delhi defeated Sunrisers by seven runs in a low-scoring match on Monday night. "As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Warner was fined Rs. 12 lakh," IPL said in a statement on Tuesday.

The IPL aims for matches to finish in three hours and 20 minutes, but slow over rate is proving to be an issue, with several games stretching past the four-hour mark. Delhi Capitals made it two wins in a row after a collective and disciplined bowling effort from the bowlers helped Delhi Capitals defend 144 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday night. Impact Player Mukesh Kumar bowled a fantastic final over for Delhi to defend 13 runs after a late surge provided by SRH batters Heinrich Klaasen and Washington Sundar had threatened to take away the match.The off-spin allrounder Sundar (4-0-28-3) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar (4-0-11-2) exposed the batting frailties of Delhi Capitals in the first half of the game to restrict them to 144/9 after David Warner opted to bat.

