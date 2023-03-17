David Warner honoured to lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals Captain for the IPL 2023 season – David Warner sent out a special message for the franchise’s regular skipper Rishabh Pant, who is currently undergoing rehab and recovery. Delhi Capitals Warner said, “We are motivated every season, but we are motivated even more to lift the title this year in your absence. We are going to be on the journey of your recovery with you. We are going to send some special messages and hopefully, you can come to one of our games. On behalf of the DC family, I would like to wish you all the best and a speedy recovery.

The opening batter added, “I am honoured to be named Captain of the Delhi Capitals alongside Axar Patel being named Vice-Captain. We have big shoes to fill.”Even Team co-owner Kiran Kumar Grandhi expressed his feelings after David Warner’s appointment as the captain of DC, “I would like to take this opportunity to welcome David on board as our captain, and Dada back in our franchise again. They are among the many reasons to look forward to the upcoming season of the IPL, which also marks the return of fans to Qila Kotla after a three-year gap. Their presence strengthens our team immensely, and we can’t wait to see them fill the stands. I wish everyone all the very best for a successful IPL 2023.” Delhi Capitals will face off against Lucknow Super Giants in their IPL 2023 season opener in an away game on 1st April 2023.