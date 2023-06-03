David Warner likely to retire from Test cricket after series against Pakistan

London [UK], June 3 : Australian opener David Warner is likely to retire from Test cricket after the series against Pakistan and the announcement could be made in Sydney, his home ground, after the last match of the series is played at the venue.

Warner indicated about his test retirement plans in Beckenham on Saturday ahead of his training session for the World Test Championship final.

"If I can get through this (WTC final and ensuing Ashes campaign) and make the Pakistan series I will definitely finish up then," Warner said, according to cricket.com.au.

Apart from the WTC final against India, Warner is also preparing for five-match Ashes series with England.

He also indicated his plans of retirement from T20 cricket.

"You've got to score runs. I've always said the (2024) T20 World Cup would probably be my final game. I probably owe it to myself and my family - if I can score runs here and continue to play back in Australia - I can definitely say I won't be playing that West Indies series," he said.

"So for me, then I'll have to play IPL, some of the other franchise leagues and then get into that rhythm to play in June. There will be a bit of cricket around to play. Who knows I might go back and play a Shield game for New South Wales," he added.

