David Warner replaces Rishabh Pant as captain of Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals on Thursday confirmed that star Australia cricketer David Warner will lead the team during the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. Warner will replaced Rishabh Pant who is currently undergoing rehabilitation after being involved in a car accident last December.Allrounder Axar Patel will be Warner’s deputy for the season.

“Rishabh has been a terrific leader for Delhi Capitals, and we’re all going to miss having him around. I would like to thank the management for the faith and trust they’ve always shown in me. This franchise has always been home for me, and I couldn’t be more excited to lead such a supremely talented bunch of players. I can’t wait to meet them all, and get cracking!" Warner said in a statement.In another major announcement, the legendary Sourav Ganguly has been appointed as Director of Cricket for the franchise. Ganguly was earlier associated with Delhi Capitals in the of a mentor during the 2019 season. The 2023 edition of the Indian Premier League gets underway from March 31.